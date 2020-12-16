Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Hamadan Polo for The Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 in the first match between FG Polo and Monnoo Polo teams at Aibak Polo ground
APP42-161220 LAHORE: December 16 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball during Hamadan Polo for The Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 in the first match between FG Polo and Monnoo Polo teams at Aibak Polo ground. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP42-161220

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR