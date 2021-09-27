PhotosSports Photos Players participating in 800 meter race during Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex Mon, 27 Sep 2021, 6:42 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP18-270921 PESHAWAR: September 27 - Players participating in 800 meter race during Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP18-270921 PESHAWAR APP19-270921 PESHAWAR: September 27 – Players participating in 800 meter race during Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP20-270921 PESHAWAR: September 27 – Players participate in 400 meter hurdles race during Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum