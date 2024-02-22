Election day banner

Players of Peshawar Zalmi participating in a practice session for the next match against Multan Sultans during PSL-9 T20 match at Multan Cricket Stadium

Players of Peshawar Zalmi participating in a practice session for the next match against Multan Sultans during PSL-9 T20 match at Multan Cricket Stadium
APP53-220224 MULTAN: February 22 - Players of Peshawar Zalmi participating in a practice session for the next match against Multan Sultans during PSL-9 T20 match at Multan Cricket Stadium. APP/QSM/FHA
Players of Peshawar Zalmi participating in a practice session for the next match against Multan Sultans during PSL-9 T20 match at Multan Cricket Stadium
APP53-220224
MULTAN: February 22 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services