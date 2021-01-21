Home Photos Players of Pakistan cricket team busy in practice session at National Stadium... PhotosSports Photos Players of Pakistan cricket team busy in practice session at National Stadium in connection with upcoming test match between Pakistan and South Africa Thu, 21 Jan 2021, 7:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-210121 KARACHI: January 21 Players of Pakistan cricket team busy in practice session at National Stadium in connection with upcoming test match between Pakistan and South Africa. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi ALSO READ NBP supporting agriculture cooperation between China and Pakistan: Chief Representative RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Players of Pakistan cricket team busy in practice session at National Stadium in connection with upcoming test match between Pakistan and South Africa Security official high alert at the National Stadium during the Pakistan Cricket team training and practice session in connection with upcoming test match between... An attractive and eye catching view of freeze snow covered Borith Lake, Borith Lake is a lake in Gojal, Hunza Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan....