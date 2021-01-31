Players of Multan and Gujranwala struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. Multan Division won the match by 2-0
APP43-310121 LAHORE: January 31 - Players of Multan and Gujranwala struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. Multan Division won the match by 2-0. APP photo by Rana Imran

ALSO READ  Players in action during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake, to promote the winter tourism in the area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR