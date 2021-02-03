Home Photos Players of Lahore and Gujranwala teams struggling to get hold on the... PhotosSports Photos Players of Lahore and Gujranwala teams struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium Wed, 3 Feb 2021, 10:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP74-030221 LAHORE: February 03 - Players of Lahore and Gujranwala teams struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium. APP photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ Players of Gujranwala team players celebrating goal against Lahore team during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Players of Gujranwala team players celebrating goal against Lahore team during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium Players of Lahore and Gujranwala teams struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium Players of Multan and Gujranwala struggling to get hold on the ball during 1st Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. Multan Division...