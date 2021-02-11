Home Photos Players in action during Hyderabad Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 at WAPDA... PhotosSports Photos Players in action during Hyderabad Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 at WAPDA Tennis Court Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 5:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-110221 HYDERABAD: February 11 Players in action during Hyderabad Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 at WAPDA Tennis Court. APP photo by Akram Ali APP08-110221 APP09-110221HYDERABAD: February 11 Players in action during Hyderabad Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 at WAPDA Tennis Court. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ Boys doubles quarterfinals of Tennis Championship 2021 held RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Boys doubles quarterfinals of Tennis Championship 2021 held Chinese Ambassador, WAPDA Chairman discuss water, hydropower projects Players of Pakistan and South African Teams posing for group photograph at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Test Match at Pindi Cricket Stadium