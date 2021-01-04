Players in action during cricket match between GSS Cricket Club Nawab shah & Students Sports Cricket Club Tando Adam during all Pakistan S & S T-20 League Cricket Championship 2021 at Niaz Cricket Stadium
APP14-040121 HYDERABAD: January 04  Players in action during cricket match between GSS Cricket Club Nawab shah & Students Sports Cricket Club Tando Adam during all Pakistan S & S T-20 League Cricket Championship 2021 at Niaz Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Farhan Khan
