Home Photos Player in action during selection match of U-16 cricket team at Multan... PhotosSports Photos Player in action during selection match of U-16 cricket team at Multan stadium Thu, 10 Dec 2020, 7:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-101220 MULTAN: December 10 - Player in action during selection match of U-16 cricket team at Multan stadium. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP22-101220 ALSO READ Player in action during selection match of U-16 cricket team at Multan stadium RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Player in action during selection match of U-16 cricket team at Multan stadium