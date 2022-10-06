PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PID Officer, Muhammad Akram Burq is being presented with a shield by D.D.G (PID), Raisa Adil and Muhammad Saghir Ahmed, Director (PID) on the occasion of his retirement Thu, 6 Oct 2022, 10:38 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP49-061022 ISLAMABAD: October 06 - PID Officer, Muhammad Akram Burq is being presented with a shield by D.D.G (PID), Raisa Adil and Muhammad Saghir Ahmed, Director (PID) on the occasion of his retirement. APP APP49-061022 ISLAMABAD