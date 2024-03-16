Peshawar Zalmi’s batter Babar Azam plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket elimination match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium

APP29-160324 KARACHI: March 16 - Peshawar Zalmi's batter Babar Azam plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket elimination match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
KARACHI: March 16 –
KARACHI: March 16 – Islamabad United’s Azam Khan clean bowled during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
KARACHI: March 16 – Islamabad United’s Salman Ali Agha clean bowled out by Peshawar Zalmi’s Saim Ayub during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
Karachi March 16, Islamabad united’s Shadab Khan is clean bowled out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket eliminator match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium.APP AMH
KARACHI: March 16 – Peshawar Zalmi’s batter Mohammad Haris plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
KARACHI: March 16 – Peshawar Zalmi’s batter Mohammad Haris plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
KARACHI: March 16 – Peshawar Zalmi’s Saim Ayub celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket elimination match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA

