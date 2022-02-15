PhotosSports Photos Peshawar Zalmi player Livingstone bowled out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Tue, 15 Feb 2022, 11:50 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP68-150222 LAHORE: February 15 - Peshawar Zalmi player Livingstone bowled out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari LAHORE