PESHAWAR: September 30 – Students washing their hands to follow SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after around six-month long closure due to the corona virus pandemic. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum Wed, 30 Sep 2020, 5:18 PM

QUETTA: September 30 - Students attending their class while maintaining SOPs at Primary Railway Girls School. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

QUETTA: September 30 – Students attending their class while maintaining SOPs at Primary Railway Girls School. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

QUETTA: September 30 – Students washing their hands to follow the SOPs at Primary Railway Girls School. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer