PESHAWAR: September 28 – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing during the Inauguration Ceremony of Surgical and Allied Services Block at Lady Reading Hospital. APP

PESHAWAR: September 28 - Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing during the Inauguration Ceremony of Surgical and Allied Services Block at Lady Reading Hospital. APP
APP44-28 PESHAWAR: September 28 - Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing during the Inauguration Ceremony of Surgical and Allied Services Block at Lady Reading Hospital. APP
APP44-28

ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: September 28 - Prime Minister Imran Khan interacting with a patient at Lady Reading Hospital. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR