PESHAWAR: September 28 – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing during the Inauguration Ceremony of Surgical and Allied Services Block at Lady Reading Hospital. APP

Ready to mentor Saudi cricketers on the kingdom’s request: Shahid Afridi



#APPNews #ShahidAfridi #SaudiArabia #Cricket #SaudiArabia #Ambassador #Pakistan



@SAfridiOfficial @TheRealPCB



https://www.app.com.pk/sports/ready-to-mentor-saudi-cricketers-on-the-kingdoms-request-shahid-afridi/ via @appcsocialmedia