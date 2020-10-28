Home Photos General Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: October 28 – Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony Maulana... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: October 28 – Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi addressing a press conference regarding yesterday bomb blast in Masjid at Dir Colony. APP Photo b y Shaheryar Anjum Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 11:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-28 PESHAWAR: October 28 - Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi addressing a press conference regarding yesterday bomb blast in Masjid at Dir Colony. APP Photo b y Shaheryar Anjum APP50-28 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: October 27 Security officials on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons died and 70 injured in this incident. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: October 27 CCPO Muhammad Ali Ganda Pur talking to media during his visit on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid... PESHAWAR: October 27 Security officials on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons died and... PESHAWAR: October 27 AIG Bomb Disposal Squad Shafqat Malik on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least...