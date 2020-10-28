PESHAWAR: October 28 - Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi addressing a press conference regarding yesterday bomb blast in Masjid at Dir Colony. APP Photo b y Shaheryar Anjum
APP50-28 PESHAWAR: October 28 - Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi addressing a press conference regarding yesterday bomb blast in Masjid at Dir Colony. APP Photo b y Shaheryar Anjum
APP50-28

ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: October 27  Security officials on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons died and 70 injured in this incident. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR