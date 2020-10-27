Home Photos General Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: October 27 People gathered on the spot after bomb blast... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: October 27 People gathered on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons died and 70 injured in this incident. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum Tue, 27 Oct 2020, 6:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-27 PESHAWAR: October 27 People gathered on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons died and 70 injured in this incident. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP13-27 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: October 27 Rescue officials collecting evidence from the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons died and 70 injured in this incident. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: October 27 Police officials on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons died and... PESHAWAR: October 27 Bomb Disposal Squad officials collecting evidence from the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least... PESHAWAR: October 27 Rescue officials collecting evidence from the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons...