PESHAWAR: October 14 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman talking to Provincial Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Muhibullah Khan and MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan at Governor House. APP
APP71-14 PESHAWAR: October 14 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman talking to Provincial Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Muhibullah Khan and MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan at Governor House. APP
APP71-14

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 13 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR