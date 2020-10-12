PESHAWAR: October 12 - Vendors busy in filling sacks of traditional sweet stuff Gur for selling purpose at Gur Mandi. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP22-12 PESHAWAR: October 12 - Vendors busy in filling sacks of traditional sweet stuff Gur for selling purpose at Gur Mandi. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP22-12

ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: Oct 12 - Laborers busy in loading traditional sweet stuff Gur on a delivery truck at Gur Mandi. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR