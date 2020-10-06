PESHAWAR: October 06 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman talking with Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahid Nadeem who called on him at Governor's House. APP

AT #UN, #Pakistan denounces #India’s attempt to equate #Kashmiris’ self-determination struggle with #terrorism



#APPNews #Kashmirilivesmatter #KashmirBleeds

@PakistanPR_UN @PakistanUN_NY @UNHumanRights @UN @antonioguterres



https://www.app.com.pk/top-news/at-un-pakistan-denounces-indias-attempt-to-equate-kashmiris-self-determination-struggle-with-terrorism/ via @appcsocialmedia