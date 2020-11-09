PESHAWAR: November 09  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman giving cash award to Arshad Iqbal (Special Person) hailing from Peshawar who won the gold medal in Skills Workers Competition held in Beijing at Governor House. APP
APP47-09 PESHAWAR: November 09  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman giving cash award to Arshad Iqbal (Special Person) hailing from Peshawar who won the gold medal in Skills Workers Competition held in Beijing at Governor House. APP
APP47-09

ALSO READ  KARACHI: November 09  Consul General of Turkey, Tolga Usak calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR