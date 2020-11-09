Home Photos National Photos PESHAWAR: November 09 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman giving cash award... PhotosNational Photos PESHAWAR: November 09 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman giving cash award to Arshad Iqbal (Special Person) hailing from Peshawar who won the gold medal in Skills Workers Competition held in Beijing at Governor House. APP Mon, 9 Nov 2020, 11:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-09 PESHAWAR: November 09 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman giving cash award to Arshad Iqbal (Special Person) hailing from Peshawar who won the gold medal in Skills Workers Competition held in Beijing at Governor House. APP APP47-09 ALSO READ KARACHI: November 09 Consul General of Turkey, Tolga Usak calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: November 09 Consul General of Turkey, Tolga Usak calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House. APP LAHORE: October 28 President Dr. Arif Alvi along with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Welfare Wing at... PESHAWAR: October 28 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman presides BoG meeting of IM Sciences at Governor House. APP