PESHAWAR: November 04 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman presiding over a high level meeting regarding gas and electricity issues at Governors House. APP

Wed, 4 Nov 2020, 7:36 PM

APP63-04 PESHAWAR: November 04 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman presiding over a high level meeting regarding gas and electricity issues at Governors House. APP

RELATED ARTICLES

PESHAWAR: October 29 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman presides 7th Senate meeting of Kohat University of Science & Technology at Governors House. APP

PESHAWAR: October 28 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman presides BoG meeting of IM Sciences at Governor House. APP

PESHAWAR: October 28 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman talking with delegation of the IIM Foundation at Governor House. APP