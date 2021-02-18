Home Photos Personnel of Special Services Unit high alert on the security duty on...PhotosSports PhotosPersonnel of Special Services Unit high alert on the security duty on the occasion of practice session of the PSL-6 at the National Stadium Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 12:11 AMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP80-180221 KARACHI: February 18 - Personnel of Special Services Unit high alert on the security duty on the occasion of practice session of the PSL-6 at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP81-180221KARACHI: February 18 – A view of ground staffers busy in preparing ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL-6) at the National Stadium. APP photo by Abbas MehdiAPP82-180221KARACHI: February 18 – A view of ground staffers busy in preparing ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL-6) at the National Stadium. APP photo by Abbas MehdiALSO READ A view of match between newage and Remount Polo Teams during Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 played between Jinnah Polo and Country ClubRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPlayers of Lahore Qalander and Multan Sultan in action during a practice match ahead of the PSL-6 at the National StadiumA beautiful view of Derawar Fort on the occasion of 16th Cholistan Desert Jeep RallyGlittering opening ceremony lined-up for HBL PSL 6