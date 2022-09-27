PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN, Ambassador Munir Akram speaking at High-Level Plenary to commemotate & promote the international day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons Tue, 27 Sep 2022, 4:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP02-270922 NEW YORK: September 27 - Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN, Ambassador Munir Akram speaking at High-Level Plenary to commemotate & promote the international day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. APP APP02-270922 NEW YORK