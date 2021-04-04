Home Photos Feature Photos People without any precautionary measures standing in a long queue to get... PhotosFeature Photos People without any precautionary measures standing in a long queue to get wheat flour bags from a dealer at Madni Chowk Sun, 4 Apr 2021, 4:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-040421 MULTAN: April 04 - People without any precautionary measures standing in a long queue to get wheat flour bags from a dealer at Madni Chowk. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP14-040421 ALSO READ A large number of people standing in a queue outside a Utility Store to enter and purchasing daily commodities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people standing in a queue outside a Utility Store to enter and purchasing daily commodities A large number of women patients standing in queue at the slip counter outside OPD of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags on controlled rate arranged by the City District Government at Latifabad