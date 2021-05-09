Home Photos General Coverage Photos People waiting train at Railway Station to proceed their hometowns to celebrate... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People waiting train at Railway Station to proceed their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones Sun, 9 May 2021, 6:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-090521 SARGODHA: May 09 - People waiting train at Railway Station to proceed their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP17-090521 ALSO READ A family busy in purchasing clothes for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from setup in front of closed shops RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people boarding on train at Railway Station to departure for their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones People boarding on train at Kot Lakhpat to proceed to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones A family busy in purchasing clothes for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from setup in front of closed shops Paid Advertisements