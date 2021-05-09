People waiting train at Railway Station to proceed their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones
APP17-090521 SARGODHA: May 09 - People waiting train at Railway Station to proceed their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their dear ones. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP17-090521

ALSO READ  A family busy in purchasing clothes for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr from setup in front of closed shops

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR