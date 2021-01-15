Home Photos General Coverage Photos People visiting Tomb of Shah Rukn-e-Alam while wearing face masks to protect... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People visiting Tomb of Shah Rukn-e-Alam while wearing face masks to protect against Covid-19 Fri, 15 Jan 2021, 6:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-150121 MULTAN: January 15 - People visiting Tomb of Shah Rukn-e-Alam while wearing face masks to protect against Covid-19. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP21-150121 ALSO READ Governor’s Awards’ ceremony soon to celebrate services of investors, businessmen: Governor RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Palestinians excluded from Israeli coronavirus vaccine rollout : Rights groups/UN experts EU remains important market for Pakistan’s textile sector: Ambassador Janjua Education, Health Ministers to review corona situation on Friday