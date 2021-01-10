Home Photos People under-16 and blind persons taking part in Rawalpindi Marathon from Morgah... PhotosSports Photos People under-16 and blind persons taking part in Rawalpindi Marathon from Morgah Sports Complex, Liaquat. Blind persons for the first time competing in this marathon run Sun, 10 Jan 2021, 8:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-100121 RAWALPINDI: January 10 - People under-16 and blind persons taking part in Rawalpindi Marathon from Morgah Sports Complex, Liaquat. Blind persons for the first time competing in this marathon run. APP photo by Abid Zia APP07-100121 ALSO READ People under-16 and blind persons taking part in Rawalpindi Marathon from Morgah Sports Complex, Liaquat. Blind persons for the first time competing in this marathon run RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People under-16 and blind persons taking part in Rawalpindi Marathon from Morgah Sports Complex, Liaquat. Blind persons for the first time competing in this... Provincial Minister for Sports, Ray Temoor Bhatti in a group photo with players after 1st Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter Division Championship organized by Sports Board... Archers aiming at targets during First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter Division Sports Championship, organized by Sports Board Punjab