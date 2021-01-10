People under-16 and blind persons taking part in Rawalpindi Marathon from Morgah Sports Complex, Liaquat. Blind persons for the first time competing in this marathon run
APP07-100121 RAWALPINDI: January 10 - People under-16 and blind persons taking part in Rawalpindi Marathon from Morgah Sports Complex, Liaquat. Blind persons for the first time competing in this marathon run. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP07-100121

ALSO READ  People under-16 and blind persons taking part in Rawalpindi Marathon from Morgah Sports Complex, Liaquat. Blind persons for the first time competing in this marathon run

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR