People taken the coffin after offering funeral prayer (Namaz e Janaza ) of former president FPCCI and former Chief Executive of the TDAP famous Business community leader SM Muneer

People taken the coffin after offering funeral prayer (Namaz e Janaza ) of former president FPCCI and former Chief Executive of the TDAP famous Business community leader SM Muneer
APP42-291122 KARACHI: November 29 - People taken the coffin after offering funeral prayer (Namaz e Janaza ) of former president FPCCI and former Chief Executive of the TDAP famous Business community leader SM Muneer. APP/AMH/IQJ/TZD/FHA
People taken the coffin after offering funeral prayer (Namaz e Janaza ) of former president FPCCI and former Chief Executive of the TDAP famous Business community leader SM Muneer
APP42-291122 KARACHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates anti-polio drive in 7-high risk districts by administering polio drops to a child at CM House. Dr. Christoper Elias, Head of Polio Oversight Board is also present on the occasion

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates anti-polio drive in 7-high risk districts by administering polio drops to a child at CM House....

PM appreciates Turkish business enterprises for strengthening Pakistan economy

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali at Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali at...

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan dropping wheat seeds during the tree plantation of autumnal and self supporting program of Agriculture and Live Stock

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan dropping wheat seeds during the tree plantation of autumnal and self supporting program of Agriculture and Live Stock

PPP Leader Khair Muhammad Sheikh along with President NJ Welfare Trust Brigadier (R) Zarrar Iqbal Malik, Major (R) Agha Rabnawaz Baloch and other gives the new hand cart for small business and other goods to flood affected people during Distribution of Business Material in KhudKafeel Programme for Flood victims by NG Welfare Trust at Sindh University Campus Larkana

PPP Leader Khair Muhammad Sheikh along with President NJ Welfare Trust Brigadier (R) Zarrar Iqbal Malik, Major (R) Agha Rabnawaz Baloch and other gives...

President NJ Welfare Trust Brigadier (R) Zarrar Iqbal Malik along with President Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Major (R) Agha Rabnawaz Baloch and other giving the new house key to a flood affected disabled woman during Distribution of Business Material in KhudKafeel Programme for Flood victims by NG Welfare Trust at Sindh University Campus Larkana

President NJ Welfare Trust Brigadier (R) Zarrar Iqbal Malik along with President Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Major (R) Agha...

High time for Pakistani businessmen to invest in Ethiopia: Envoy

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing program organized to celebrate 75 liver transplants by Dow University of Health Sciences at Ojha campus

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing program organized to celebrate 75 liver transplants by Dow University of Health Sciences at Ojha campus

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minster Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visit SIndh Police Display during 11th edition of Defence Exhibition-IDEAS 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minster Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visit SIndh Police Display during 11th edition of Defence Exhibition-IDEAS 2022

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a meeting with Representatives of Christian Community

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a meeting with Representatives of Christian Community

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with a World Bank delegation led by Regional Director John Roome at CM House

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with a World Bank delegation led by Regional Director John Roome at CM House

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani Govt of GB established stalls for Gemstone market on the river side in provincial capital

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani Govt of GB established stalls for Gemstone market on the river side in provincial capital