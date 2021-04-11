People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at Latifabad
APP11-110421 HYDERABAD: April 11  People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan

ALSO READ  Minister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan visiting to review the Ramazan Relief Packages on Utility Store

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR