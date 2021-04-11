Home Photos General Coverage Photos People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at Latifabad Sun, 11 Apr 2021, 9:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-110421 HYDERABAD: April 11 People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Minister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan visiting to review the Ramazan Relief Packages on Utility Store RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at... Children enjoying swing in a local park at Latifabad Girls enjoying while riding on mini train in a local park at Latifabad