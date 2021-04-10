Home Photos Feature Photos People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store... PhotosFeature Photos People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at Chungi No 07 Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 8:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-100421 MULTAN: April 10 People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at Chungi No 07. APP photo by Safdar Abbas ALSO READ An elderly vendor waiting for customers to sell bananas at Sheranwala Gate in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An elderly vendor waiting for customers to sell bananas at Sheranwala Gate in Provincial Capital An elderly person on his way while carrying flour bag on his head after purchasing from Utility Store A large number of people standing in a queue outside a Utility Store to enter and purchasing daily commodities