People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at Chungi No 07
APP28-100421 MULTAN: April 10  People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at Chungi No 07. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

ALSO READ  An elderly vendor waiting for customers to sell bananas at Sheranwala Gate in Provincial Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR