Home Photos Feature Photos People standing in a long queue to purchase flour bags on control... PhotosFeature Photos People standing in a long queue to purchase flour bags on control rate arranged by the District Government at Latifabad Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 5:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-110221 HYDERABAD: February 11 People standing in a long queue to purchase flour bags on control rate arranged by the District Government at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP10-110221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People standing in queue for getting free food distributed by Salaini Trust at Jaint Road People busy in purchasing flour bags on control rate from delivery Suzuki pickup arranged by the District Government at GOR Colony People busy in purchasing flour bags on control rate from delivery Suzuki pickup arranged by the District Government at GOR Colony