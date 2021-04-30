Home Photos Feature Photos People stand in a queue to enter Memon Masjid to offer Namaz-e-Jumma... PhotosFeature Photos People stand in a queue to enter Memon Masjid to offer Namaz-e-Jumma under strict COVID-19 SOPs on Friday Fri, 30 Apr 2021, 11:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-300421 KARACHI: April 30 People stand in a queue to enter Memon Masjid to offer Namaz-e-Jumma under strict COVID-19 SOPs on Friday. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi ALSO READ People in queue at the entrance gate of Bank of Punjab RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People in queue at the entrance gate of Bank of Punjab Friday to be observed for contrition to get rid of COVID-19 A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi Market as markets closed on Friday and Saturday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 epidemic