Home Photos Feature Photos People purchasing warm clothes displayed by a vendor at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos People purchasing warm clothes displayed by a vendor at his roadside setup Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 7:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-251120 FAISALABAD: November 25 - People purchasing warm clothes displayed by a vendor at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP22-251120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People selecting and purchasing warm clothes from vendors in Provincial Capital A woman selecting warm clothes from vendor at Bohri Bazaar in Provincial Capital HYDERABAD: November 10 Women busy in selecting & purchasing second hand warm clothes from vendor without wearing facemask at Lunda Bazaar. APP photo...