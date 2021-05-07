People offering Jumma-Tul-Wida prayer during Holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak at Sunehri Masjid
APP52-070521 PESHAWAR: May 07  People offering Jumma-Tul-Wida prayer during Holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak at Sunehri Masjid. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP52-070521

ALSO READ  Workers busy in frying traditional food item Pakora for customers outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR