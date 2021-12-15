PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People lit candles in memory of the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar organized by Pakistan Zindaabad Peoples Organization outside Press Club Wed, 15 Dec 2021, 9:23 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP55-151221 KARACHI: December 15 - People lit candles in memory of the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar organized by Pakistan Zindaabad Peoples Organization outside Press Club. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP55-151221 KARACHI: APP56-151221 KARACHI: December 15 A girl lit candle in memory of the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar organized by Pakistan Zindaabad Peoples Organization outside Press Club. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi