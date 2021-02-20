People in queue to enter in the stadium to watch the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL -6 -20-21 ) between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium
KARACHI: February 20 – People in queue to enter in the stadium to watch the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL -6 -20-21 ) between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
KARACHI: February 20 – Security official high alert during Team players on the way to stadium on the occasion of the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
KARACHI: February 20 – An attractive view of fireworks during opening ceremony of the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL -6 -2021 ) between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
ALSO READ  Player of the Islamabad United Squad during the practice session of the PSL-6 at the National Stadium

