APP24-050121 MULTAN: January 05 - People from different walks of life participating in Kashmir solidarity rally in protest against Indian Illegal Occupation of Kashmir on Chowk Kutchery organized by District Govt. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Balouch with Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghafar Soomro leading protest rally on 5th January against violation of basic human rights of Kashmir & Indian atrocities fake encounters in Kashmir at Thandi Sarak