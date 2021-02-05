Home Photos General Coverage Photos People from different walks of life participating in a rally to mark... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People from different walks of life participating in a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day Fri, 5 Feb 2021, 7:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-050221 BAHAWALPUR: February 05 People from different walks of life participating in a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. APP Photo by Hassan Bukhari APP25-050221 ALSO READ People signing on signature wall during in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Hyder Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from different participating in a walk to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by District Government at Company Bagh AC Umar Draz Gondel addressing during a function to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day Company Bagh Children performing in a tableau during a function to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day Company Bagh