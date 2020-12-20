Home Photos Feature Photos People from Christian community take out a rally wearing Santa Claus dress... PhotosFeature Photos People from Christian community take out a rally wearing Santa Claus dress at Shahra-e-Faisal in connection with Christmas celebrations Sun, 20 Dec 2020, 9:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-201220 KARACHI: December 20 - People from Christian community take out a rally wearing Santa Claus dress at Shahra-e-Faisal in connection with Christmas celebrations. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP42-201220 ALSO READ PTI Leader Dr. Nadia Aziz and Christian community cutting cake during function in connection with Christmas celebrations at U P Church Nori Gate RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from Christian community take out a rally wearing Santa Claus dress at Shahra-e-Faisal in connection with Christmas celebrations People from Christian community take out a rally wearing Santa Claus dress at Shahra-e-Faisal in connection with Christmas celebrations Christian girls performing in tableau during function in connection with Christmas celebrations at U P Church Nori Gate