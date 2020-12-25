Home Photos General Coverage Photos People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Fatima Church... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Fatima Church to mark Christmas celebrations Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 6:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-251220 ISLAMABAD: December 25 - People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Fatima Church to mark Christmas celebrations. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP04-251220 ALSO READ An illuminated view of a church decorated with colourful lights in connection with Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church