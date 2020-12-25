Home Photos General Coverage Photos People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals during Christmas service... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals during Christmas service at St. Thomas Church Civil Lines Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 7:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-251220 HYDERABAD: December 25 People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals during Christmas service at St. Thomas Church Civil Lines. APP photo by Akram Ali APP25-251220 ALSO READ People from Christian community attending religious rituals at Catholic Church to mark the Christmas celebrations at Railway Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church