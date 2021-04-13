Home Photos Feature Photos People coming out after purchasing household items from Sasta Ramadan Bazaar setup... PhotosFeature Photos People coming out after purchasing household items from Sasta Ramadan Bazaar setup Jinnah Stadium Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 11:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-130421 SIALKOT: April 13 - People coming out after purchasing household items from Sasta Ramadan Bazaar setup Jinnah Stadium. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ Children selecting and purchasing clay pots from roadside stall RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children selecting and purchasing clay pots from roadside stall Women busy in purchasing shopping bags from roadside vendor A woman vendor busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at her roadside setup