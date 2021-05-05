People busy in shopping for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr at Raja Bazaar
APP18-050521 RAWALPINDI: May 05  People busy in shopping for preparation of upcoming Eidul Fitr at Raja Bazaar. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  A girl busy in shopping from jewelry stall ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr at Kashmir Bazar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR