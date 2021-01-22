Home Photos Feature Photos People busy in selecting and purchasing old woolies displayed by roadside vendor... PhotosFeature Photos People busy in selecting and purchasing old woolies displayed by roadside vendor at Faqirabad area during foggy weather at Provincial Capital Fri, 22 Jan 2021, 11:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-220121 PESHAWAR: January 22 People busy in selecting and purchasing old woolies displayed by roadside vendor at Faqirabad area during foggy weather at Provincial Capital. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying different kinds of colorful clothes at his shop in a local market of Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging and displaying different kinds of colorful clothes at his shop in a local market of Provincial Capital Gypsy people searching and collecting valuables from heap of garbage in Provincial Capital A vender on his way with loading household stuff during foggy weather morning