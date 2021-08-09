PhotosFeature Photos People busy in selecting and purchasing national flag colour dresses to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners at Saddar Bazaar Mon, 9 Aug 2021, 5:24 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP25-090821 PESHAWAR: August 09 People busy in selecting and purchasing national flag colour dresses to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners at Saddar Bazaar. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum