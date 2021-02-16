People busy in loading a camel on delivery truck for transportation at Pirwahdai
APP04-160221 RAWALPINDI: February 16  People busy in loading a camel on delivery truck for transportation at Pirwahdai. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  Labourers busy in filling husk into big sacks to be sold to customers at Pirwahdai

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR