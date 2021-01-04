People busy in cutting ice from the canal for the smooth water supply for city

PM @ImranKhanPTI has shared a comparison of the total amount of money recovered by NAB and ACE Punjab during the periods 2008-2018 and 2018-2020.



Total recovery:

🔴 2008-2018 - Rs. 107 billion

🟢 2018-2020 - Rs. 595 billion



#APPNews @MoIB_Official @shiblifaraz @PakPMO