APP06-040121 GILGIT: January 04 - People busy in cutting ice from the canal for the smooth water supply for city. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

A view of garbage filled in canal MULTAN: October 11

Gypsy family busy in washing clothes at canal. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

LARKANA: August 17 Youngsters jumping and bathing in Rice Canal to get relief from hot and humid weather. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar