People are offering Duaa at the grave of world-renowned singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 25th death anniversary at Jhang Road in the industrial city

People are offering Duaa at the grave of world-renowned singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 25th death anniversary at Jhang Road in the industrial city
APP36-160822 FAISALABAD: August 16- People are offering Duaa at the grave of world-renowned singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 25th death anniversary at Jhang Road in the industrial city-APP Photo by Tasawar Abbas
People are offering Duaa at the grave of world-renowned singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 25th death anniversary at Jhang Road in the industrial city
APP36-160822 FAISALABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR