People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end

People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end
APP34-190423 RAWALPINDI: April 19 – People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end. APP/IFD/MOS
People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end
APP34-190423 RAWALPINDI:
People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end
APP35-190423 RAWALPINDI: April 19 – People are eagerly making their way home to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, carrying their belongings with them at Pirwadhai as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end. APP/IFD/MOS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR