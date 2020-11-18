pecial Assistant to CM Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in a group photo with the position holders during Hasan-e-Qirat, Naat and speech competitions in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) Week celebrations

COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence to help grow Pakistan’s scientific scope at global, regional levels: Foreign Secy



#APPNews #COMSTECH @MoIB_Official @ForeignOfficePk



https://www.app.com.pk/top-news/comstech-consortium-of-excellence-to-help-grow-pakistans-scientific-scope-at-global-regional-levels-foreign-secy-2/