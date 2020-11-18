pecial Assistant to CM Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in a group photo with the position holders during Hasan-e-Qirat, Naat and speech competitions in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) Week celebrations
APP60-181120 LAHORE: November 18 - Special Assistant to CM Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in a group photo with the position holders during Hasan-e-Qirat, Naat and speech competitions in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) Week celebrations. APP
APP60-181120